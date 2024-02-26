Kwanzaa Creator Dr. Maulana Karenga & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

We begin the final week of Black History Month with Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga who will reflect on the Life and Times of Malcolm X, and Malcolms’ contribution to the struggle. Before Dr. Karenga, Political Blogger Brandon will check in to analyze Trump’s claim that Blacks identify with him because of his problems with the Justice System. He will also explore why some young Black men are joining the Trump Train.
Fox News Host Says Blacks Will Support Trump Because They Love Sneakers
What Is The True Meaning Of Kwanzaa?
Black History Month: Best In Black
