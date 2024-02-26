‘A Different World’ Cast Reuniting For National 10-City HBCU Tour

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of the iconic NBC sitcom A Different World rejoice: the cast is getting back together.

PEOPLE exclusively reports the cast of A Different World will reunite for a national 10-city tour of historically Black colleges and universities to celebrate the sitcom’s 35-year legacy.

The website reveals that cast members Darryl M. Bell (Ronald ‘Ron’ Johnson), Charnele Brown (Kimberly ‘Kim’ Reese), Jasmine Guy (Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne), Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Cleophus Wayne), Dawnn Lewis (Jaleesa Vinson Taylor), Cree Summer (Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks), Glynn Turman (Col. Bradford ‘Brad’ Taylor) and Sinbad (Walter Oakes) will be participating.

The website also notes that Susan Fales and Debbie Allen, who served as producers on the show, will be a part of the tour.

Darryl M. Bell, who organized the tour, says it’s about celebrating the show’s legacy and raising awareness about HBCUs.

“The cast of A Different World has come together to celebrate our 35-year legacy and make more history with today’s HBCUs and tomorrow’s leaders!” Darryl Bell said to PEOPLE.

He continued, “Our mission goes beyond nostalgia. We’re on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide. By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes,” the website states. “We’re not just telling a story; we’re rewriting the narrative.”

The tour will begin in Atlanta, Georgia, at Atlanta University Center, home of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College.

PEOPLE states the whole tour lineup will be revealed soon but notes “Washington, DC (hosted by Howard University) and Montgomery, Alabama (hosted by Alabama State University and Tuskegee University), both in April” are among the stops.

A Different World’s History

A Different World was on air for six seasons, from Sept. 24, 1987, to July 9, 1993. It was a spinoff of The Cosby Show and followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) as she attended the fictional HBCU Virginia, Hillman University.

Bonet left the show after one season, but other big names like Jada Pinkett Smith, Karen Malina White, and more later joined the cast.

You can head here for more information on the A Different World Tour.

You can watch episodes of A Different World streaming on MAX.

‘A Different World’ Cast Reuniting For National 10-City HBCU Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com