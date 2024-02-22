WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Labor groups, including the Northern Virginia AFL-CIO and UNITE HERE Local 25, have announced their opposition to moving the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to Northern Virginia, citing unsatisfactory deals for union construction workers.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

This opposition presents a challenge to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and his $2 billion relocation proposal. Despite Youngkin’s assertion that negotiations had included a “substantial role” for union workers and his commitment to the project despite Virginia’s right-to-work laws, the project faces hurdles in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

RELATED: REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia

The House of Delegates has passed legislation for the relocation, but Senate approval remains uncertain amid demands for labor considerations and other Democratic priorities.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell indicated that labor opposition complicates legislative progress, while House Speaker Don Scott acknowledged the significance of union positions.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight

Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach

Ed Reed Talks AFC Championship Predictions: ‘We Win By Any Means Necessary’

Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon

Bomb Threat Targets Drag Brunch At Takoma Park Restaurant

FedEx Field Evacuated After Sunday’s Commanders vs. Dolphins Game

Wizards Friday Night Concert Series 2024 Schedule Revealed Featuring Hip-Hop & Local Greats!

Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members

Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard was originally published on kysdc.com