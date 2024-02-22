Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report ‘SOS’ Message Instead of Signal Bars

INDIANAPOLIS — People who use AT&T for their cell service are having trouble with their phones today. Instead of seeing the usual bars that show how good their signal is, some people are seeing an “SOS” message instead. This issue isn’t just happening in Indiana; it’s affecting AT&T users nationwide.
A website called Downdetector, which keeps an eye on phone and internet problems, shows that many people in places like Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston are having trouble getting connected or are losing their service altogether.
T-Mobile and Verizon say they are also dealing without outages.
