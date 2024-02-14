Doctah B, Renee Miller & Tarence Bailey l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B takes over our classroom to provide an alternative for people wanting to lose weight and are considering taking the chemical jab. Doctah B will also discuss the effects of sugar on the body and reveal what the Chinese calendar year of the Dragon means to us. Before Doctah B, Relationship Expert Renee Miller will expound on self-love and what it means on Valentine’s Day. Frederick Douglass’ relative, Tarence Bailey will also join us.

