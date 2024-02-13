Zaki Baruti, Doctor A & Ayo Handy-Kendi l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti checks into our classroom to discuss the fight to oust Congresswoman Corrie Bush by Right-wing activists. He will also explain the plight of a group of elderly displaced residents, the Save the Children Movement and more. Before Brother Zaki, Doctor A will explain why cardiac issues are so prevalent among Black women. DC activist Ayo Handy-Kendi will also check in.
