Wednesday morning, 3 D.C. police officers were shot and a shooter continues to fire gunshots from a home in Southeast D.C., police say.
The officers were there to serve an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals when someone opened fire while the shooting suspect remained barricaded in the house but continued to shoot at police! For hours after law enforcement shut down several city blocks the shooting continues, forcing multiple schools into lockdown. On Valentine’s Day, young children were seen being escorted into their school by the police.
“This remains an active situation, and the individual has continued to fire from that location,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference at 10:15 a.m.
“We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we are able to apprehend the suspect,” the police chief said.
This story is developing. Continue reading on NBC4
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Woman Shot By Texas Cops In Friend’s Home Is ‘Reminiscent’ Of Breonna Taylor Shooting, Crump Says
-
Professor Manu Ampim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks, Ruban Roberts, Dr. Nah Dove & Senator Jill Carter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Lunch with Labor 1/16/24 - "Open Mic"
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Andy Paladino "Ask The Financial Advisor" Show 12/16/23
-
The Real McCoy Podcast 12/1/23 - Open Enrollment Questions