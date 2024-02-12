Nkechi Taifa, Jeffrey Nichols & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Author, Attorney, and Reparations advocate Nkechi Taifa takes over our classroom to report on the recent Reparations Conference in Ghana and provide a National Reparations update. Before Attorney Taifa, Award-winning video photographer Jeffrey Nichols will reminisce on the release of Nelson Mandela. He was the first person to record Mandela following his release 34 years ago. Plus Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will discuss the Global debt problem, massive layoffs, the fourth Industrial Revolution, and more.

