Author, Attorney, and Reparations advocate Nkechi Taifa takes over our classroom to report on the recent Reparations Conference in Ghana and provide a National Reparations update. Before Attorney Taifa, Award-winning video photographer Jeffrey Nichols will reminisce on the release of Nelson Mandela. He was the first person to record Mandela following his release 34 years ago. Plus Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will discuss the Global debt problem, massive layoffs, the fourth Industrial Revolution, and more.
Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope
Black History Month: Best In Black
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Nkechi Taifa, Jeffrey Nichols & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
