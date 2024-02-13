Listen Live
National

DC Ranks 2nd In US Cities For Traffic Congestions

Published on February 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Traffic in Georgetown, Washington DC

Source: peeterv / Getty

Washington, D.C. has clinched the second spot in the list of the most challenging U.S. cities for traffic, according to the recent TomTom Traffic Index. The study reveals an average travel time of 21 minutes and 20 seconds for a mere six miles of driving in the nation’s capital. Baltimore, Maryland, also grapples with traffic issues, securing the sixth position on the list with an average travel time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds for a similar six-mile stretch.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The study considered factors such as average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions, shedding light on the commuting challenges faced by residents. The top 10 U.S. cities dealing with the worst traffic nightmares include New York City, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Miami.

source: The DMV Daily

RELATED: Study Ranks The DMV In Top #4 For Highest Amount Of Student Debt In The Nation

RELATED: Police Identify Woman Fatally Struck On I-495

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS HERE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC Ranks 2nd In US Cities For Traffic Congestions  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close