DC Ranks 2nd In US Cities For Traffic Congestions

Washington, D.C. has clinched the second spot in the list of the most challenging U.S. cities for traffic, according to the recent TomTom Traffic Index. The study reveals an average travel time of 21 minutes and 20 seconds for a mere six miles of driving in the nation’s capital. Baltimore, Maryland, also grapples with traffic issues, securing the sixth position on the list with an average travel time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds for a similar six-mile stretch.

The study considered factors such as average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions, shedding light on the commuting challenges faced by residents. The top 10 U.S. cities dealing with the worst traffic nightmares include New York City, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Miami.

