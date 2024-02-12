On a small dealership lot northeast of downtown Baltimore, dozens of used cars await new owners. Just around the corner, a banner on the side of a building promotes “VIRGINIA TAGS” and lists a phone number.
This sign isn’t the only one making such an offer. The promotion for “Virginia tags” can be found on signs around the city and on social media posts, with some even offering delivery.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?
-
Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker
-
Woman Shot By Texas Cops In Friend’s Home Is ‘Reminiscent’ Of Breonna Taylor Shooting, Crump Says
-
George Floyd Criminologist: Minnesota Cop Accused Of Murdering Ricky Cobb Didn’t Follow Police Protocol
-
Lunch with Labor 1/16/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks, Ruban Roberts, Dr. Nah Dove & Senator Jill Carter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Professor Manu Ampim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23