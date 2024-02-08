Willie Mukassa Ricks, Charles Barron, Nah Dove & Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Civil Rights activist Willie Mukassa Ricks marched with Dr. MLK Jr. and Kwame Ture and was instrumental in the formation of SNCC with John Lewis and Marion Barry. Before Willie Ricks, NY activist Charles Barron will discuss his new activist group Operation Power. Before Charles, Temple University professor Nah Dove will talk about African Heritage Month. Washington, DC activist Dyrell Muhammad will also update us on his crusade to curb the violence in the Districts’ public schools.

Black History Month: Best In Black

