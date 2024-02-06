The jury will start deliberating on Tuesday in the mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.
Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015-2023, is charged in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt with two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. Federal prosecutors allege that she lied to influence lenders when she bought a home in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Jury to start deliberating in mortgage fraud trial of ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby
