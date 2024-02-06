Listen Live
Jury to start deliberating in mortgage fraud trial of ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby

Published on February 6, 2024

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, with supporters, at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt on Wednesday with her lawyer, federal public defender James Wyda.

Source: Kirk McKoy / The Baltimore Banner

The jury will start deliberating on Tuesday in the mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015-2023, is charged in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt with two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. Federal prosecutors allege that she lied to influence lenders when she bought a home in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s Gulf Coast.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Jury to start deliberating in mortgage fraud trial of ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby

