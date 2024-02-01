WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Start your 2024 Black History Month with Neely Fuller Jr. who will continue to explore his tome on Racism and White supremacy. Many of you already know he contends that if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only confuse you! Before Mr. Fuller, Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Chair, Jheanelle Wilkins will talk about the health and housing issues in her State. Lauren Butler will also preview a Pan African Book fair set for this weekend.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Neely Fuller Jr., Jheanelle Wilkins & Lauren Butler l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com