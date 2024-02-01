Here’s another reason to love Mark Andrews.
It’s being reported that the Raven’s Tight End saved a woman’s life today mid-flight.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
According to a user on “X” formerly known as Twitter, a passenger suffered a medical emergency while traveling from Baltimore to Phoenix.
Medical personnel on board were unable to find a pulse.
RELATED: Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Advocacy
Andrews, also on board, was said to get up from his seat and suggested it may be her blood sugar before offering his Diabetic testing kit. He is also a Type 1 Diabetic.
The on-board personnel were able to stabilize her heart rate with the kit and paramedics were able to treat her upon landing.
Check out the story below:
Mark is truly a stand-up guy and a great part of the Baltimore Ravens organization!
RELATED: Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight appeared first on 92 Q.
Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight was originally published on 92q.com
-
Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker
-
Meet the Ravens fan who went viral for looking like Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Houston’s ‘Brick Lady’ Scam Queen Reportedly On The Run, Felony Warrant Issued
-
George Floyd Criminologist: Minnesota Cop Accused Of Murdering Ricky Cobb Didn’t Follow Police Protocol
-
More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Lunch with Labor 1/16/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Sheila Dixon raises $523K for Baltimore mayor campaign in latest fundraising period