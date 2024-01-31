WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday decided to testify in her own defense at her mortgage fraud trial.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served from 2015-2023, is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. Federal prosecutors allege that she lied on mortgage applications related to the purchase of two luxury vacation homes: a house in Kissimmee, Florida, close to Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s Gulf Coast.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby takes stand in mortgage fraud trial