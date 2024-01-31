Listen Live
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby takes stand in mortgage fraud trial

Published on January 31, 2024

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, with supporters, at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt on Wednesday with her lawyer, federal public defender James Wyda.

Source: Kirk McKoy / The Baltimore Banner

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday decided to testify in her own defense at her mortgage fraud trial.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served from 2015-2023, is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. Federal prosecutors allege that she lied on mortgage applications related to the purchase of two luxury vacation homes: a house in Kissimmee, Florida, close to Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s Gulf Coast.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby takes stand in mortgage fraud trial

 

