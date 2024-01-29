Listen Live
National

Sadiki Bakari & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on January 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari returns to our classroom to update us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence developments. He will also explain the relationship between Transhumanism and Spirituality. Before Garveyite, Brother Senghor Baye leads a panel discussion on the importance of Health Education in our community and update us on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Sadiki Bakari & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close