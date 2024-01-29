Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari returns to our classroom to update us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence developments. He will also explain the relationship between Transhumanism and Spirituality. Before Garveyite, Brother Senghor Baye leads a panel discussion on the importance of Health Education in our community and update us on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- So Now Ben Shapiro Likes Rap Music? ‘Facts’ MAGA Music Video Highlights Right-Wing Hypocrisy
- George Floyd Criminologist: Minnesota Cop Accused Of Murdering Ricky Cobb Didn’t Follow Police Protocol
- Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Defends Deleted Racist Post Criminalizing Yusef Salaam, Exonerated 5
- Op-Ed: Tim Scott Calls Liberals ‘Racist’ For Dragging Him Over Trump Gushing, But Black People Deserve Credit
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-30-2024]
Sadiki Bakari & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect
-
Meet the Ravens fan who went viral for looking like Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Houston’s ‘Brick Lady’ Scam Queen Reportedly On The Run, Felony Warrant Issued
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Lunch with Labor 12/26/23 - "Open Mic"
-
Lunch With Labor 12/19/23 Podcast - "Open Mic"
-
Sheila Dixon raises $523K for Baltimore mayor campaign in latest fundraising period
-
SMS ESIGN Consent & Text Policy and Text Club Terms