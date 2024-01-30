WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has his sights set on Washington, launching a campaign for Congress on Tuesday.

Olszewski, a Democrat in his second term as county executive, hopes to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, who announced his plans to retire last week.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski launches run for Congress