Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski launches run for Congress

Published on January 30, 2024

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, center, during a press c onference to announce the "ENOUGH" Act on January 29, 2024 in Brooklyn.

Source: Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has his sights set on Washington, launching a campaign for Congress on Tuesday.

Olszewski, a Democrat in his second term as county executive, hopes to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, who announced his plans to retire last week.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski launches run for Congress

 

