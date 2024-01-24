Dr. Kmt Schockley, Minister Christina Flowers & Dr. Juda Azard l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Afro-centric Educator Dr. Kmt Schockley takes over our classroom to discuss what he terms Winning the War that has been waged against us. He will also talk about his Docu-series titled Cultural War, Focus on Black Youth. Before Dr. Schockley, Baltimore Homeless Advocate Minister Christina Flowers reports on the Homeless issues in her city. Haitian Activist Dr. Juda Azard will also check in.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

