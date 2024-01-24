Dr. Kmt Schockley, Minister Christina Flowers & Dr. Juda Azard l The Carl Nelson Show

Afro-centric Educator Dr. Kmt Schockley takes over our classroom to discuss what he terms Winning the War that has been waged against us. He will also talk about his Docu-series titled Cultural War, Focus on Black Youth. Before Dr. Schockley, Baltimore Homeless Advocate Minister Christina Flowers reports on the Homeless issues in her city. Haitian Activist Dr. Juda Azard will also check in.
