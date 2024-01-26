WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Ravens have reportedly activated tight end Mark Andrews for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Insider, Josina Anderson posted the update on social media.

Andrews returned to practice this month after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

His injury was originally thought to be season-ending but the prognosis improved over time.

So far, this year Andrews has 45 receptions, including six touchdowns.

The post Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews To Play In AFC Championship Against Kansas City Chiefs appeared first on 92 Q.

