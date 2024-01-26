Manhole Cover Explosions Reported Thursday Night In Downtown Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Crews are investigating after multiple manhole cover explosions were reported Thursday night in Downtown Baltimore.

Hundreds were left without power through Friday morning as crews continued investigating the cause.

According to fire officials, the preliminary cause of the explosions is believed to be electrical.

Crews responded to the 300 block of North Charles Street to find smoke coming from multiple manhole covers and fire emitting from one manhole cover, the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management said.

Additionally, the fire impacted underground electrical conduits along the street.

BGE said in a statement that the electric system was de-energized so crews could put out the fire, cutting power to about 1600 customers.

The company assisted with the response and said its crews would be investigating.

“Customers may experience additional temporary service interruptions during the restoration process so that new underground electric cables can be installed,” BGE said in a statement.

The incident prompted evacuations at five locations nearby and Downtown Baltimore City circuit courthouses are closed Friday as emergency work continues.

