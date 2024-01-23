Dr. Stephen Tates, Richard Muhammad & Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Naturopathic Doctor Stephen Tates returns to our classroom to provide Holistic survival information for 2024 and examine the Lung Sinus complications that are exploding in our communities. He will also discuss Prostate problems in men and Fibroid issues in women. Before Dr. Tate, NOI Journalist Richard Muhammad will view the changing political landscape. DC activist Brother Dyrell Muhammad will also expound on his anticrime school crusade in Washington, DC.
