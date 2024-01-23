At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Marilyn Mosby decided that it was a good time to invest in real estate, prosecutors said.
Mosby, who was in her second term as Baltimore state’s attorney, searched for properties and settled on an eight-bedroom, six-bathroom home with a pool in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Prosecutors, defense lay out vastly different accounts in Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial
