The Baltimore Peninsula has announced the development of a new public park in honor of the late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Cummings served in the United States House of Representatives for Maryland’s 7th congressional district from 1996 until his death in 2019. He was known for his civil rights work and advocacy for Baltimore youth.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: New park to be named for late Congressman Elijah Cummings
