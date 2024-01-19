Cori Broadus, Daughter Of Snoop Dogg, Shares Details Of Stroke

Cori Broadus, the youngest child of rapper Snoop Dogg, revealed on social media that she’s suffered a stroke and is now recovering. From what we gathered online, Cori Broadus is getting the love and support she needs from family and friends during this time.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Cori Broadus shared, “I had a severe stroke this [morning]. I started breaking down crying when they told me” as seen on Huffington Post. The post in question has since been deleted and now features photos of Broadus, 24, in a hospital bed sitting with a large stuffed animal. “I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this? Broadus added.
Broadus is the youngest child of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, who also have two adult sons, Corde and Cordell, both 29 and 26 respectively. According to an interview conducted with People, Broadus suffers from lupus and has adopted a natural lifestyle to combat the condition.
Our warmest thoughts are with Cori Broadus.
