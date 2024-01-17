Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Montgomery County residents with a household income of $64,000 or less can now schedule free tax appointments through the Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for 2023 taxes (previous taxes). Appointments are available from Jan. 22 to April 11 at various locations.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

To schedule an appointment, eligible residents can call 240-777-1123 or visit the CASHBACK website. County Executive Marc Elrich emphasizes the importance of providing free tax preparation for low-income residents, highlighting the VITA program’s role in securing millions of dollars in tax refunds and credits annually.

RELATED: D.C. Nightclub Owner Found Guilty Of Bribing Tax Officials

The program assists with valuable tax credits, such as the EITC and WFIS, benefiting individuals and families. ITIN taxpayers are also eligible, and assistance with ITIN applications is offered. Last year, the VITA program completed 1,946 returns, resulting in over $6.4 million in tax refunds and credits, thanks to the dedication of 56 volunteers.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon

Bomb Threat Targets Drag Brunch At Takoma Park Restaurant

FedEx Field Evacuated After Sunday’s Commanders vs. Dolphins Game

Wizards Friday Night Concert Series 2024 Schedule Revealed Featuring Hip-Hop & Local Greats!

Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members

Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans

What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in The DMV?

Teen Charged In Morgan State University Campus Shooting, Second Suspect Identified

Morgan State University Cancels Homecoming Activities For The Time In History & Classes For The Remainder Of The Week

Chaos Erupts At Parkdale High School Dispute Turns Physical

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents was originally published on woldcnews.com