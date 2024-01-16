Griot Baba Lumumba & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, DC returns to our classroom to provide some thought-provoking issues for us to discuss. Tuesday, he will examine the role of Race versus Class in the Liberation Struggle. Before Baba Lumumba, Banking and Financial Expert Darnell Parker will focus on going beyond racial disparities in banking, the growing income gap, and the FED Bank Term Funding Program.
