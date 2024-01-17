Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Sister Shushanna Shuker, Dr. Afriye Amerson & Pastor Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Economist and Author Dr. Julianne Malveaux returns to our classroom to touch on several topics, including her research on Lynching, Reparations, and Closing the Wealth Gap. Before Dr. Malveaux, Detroit Activist Sister Shushanna Shuker will discuss the perils our young people face getting into the Rap Music Game. Chicago Activist Pastor Anthony Williams and Dr. Afriye Amerson will also join us to issue a Report on Black Women’s Health 2024.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

