Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Sister Shushanna Shuker, Dr. Afriye Amerson & Pastor Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

Economist and Author Dr. Julianne Malveaux returns to our classroom to touch on several topics, including her research on Lynching, Reparations, and Closing the Wealth Gap. Before Dr. Malveaux, Detroit Activist Sister Shushanna Shuker will discuss the perils our young people face getting into the Rap Music Game. Chicago Activist Pastor Anthony Williams and Dr. Afriye Amerson will also join us to issue a Report on Black Women’s Health 2024.
Congress Passes Bill Named For Emmett Till, Making Lynching A Federal Hate Crime
10 Hip Hop Songs That Sample Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
