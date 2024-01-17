Listen Live
Jury selection begins in mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby

Published on January 17, 2024

Mosby maintains innocence in face of federal indictment

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Jury selection started on Wednesday in the second trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who’s accused of lying on mortgage applications for two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby, 43, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015-2023, is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Jury selection begins in mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby

