WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Join us on Monday morning to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday. Professor and Journalist A. Peter Bailey will discuss Dr. King’s relationship with Malcolm X also Washington, DC Rev. Willie Wilson will examine Dr. King’s bond with the Black church. Baltimore activist Carl Snowdon will reflect on Maryland’s role in supporting Dr. King. Plus Stevie Wonders’ former Publicist, Ira Tucker will also detail the entertainers’ part in establishing the King Holiday.

Famous Quotes To Live By From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

A. Peter Bailey, Rev. Willie Wilson, Carl Snowdon & Ira Tucker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com