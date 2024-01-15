Join us on Monday morning to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday. Professor and Journalist A. Peter Bailey will discuss Dr. King’s relationship with Malcolm X also Washington, DC Rev. Willie Wilson will examine Dr. King’s bond with the Black church. Baltimore activist Carl Snowdon will reflect on Maryland’s role in supporting Dr. King. Plus Stevie Wonders’ former Publicist, Ira Tucker will also detail the entertainers’ part in establishing the King Holiday.
Famous Quotes To Live By From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Baltimore Police Has Been Fulfilling Federal Consent Decree Following Freddie Gray’s Death, DOJ Says
- Lil Nas X Offers Apology After “J Christ” Video Uproar
- EA Sports Revives College Football Video Game, Plans To Launch July 2024
- 13-Year-Old Jumped & Beaten With A Belt For His Sneakers In Brooklyn
- Sentencing Delayed For Mississippi Ex-Cops Who Tortured And Sexually Assaulting 2 Black Men
A. Peter Bailey, Rev. Willie Wilson, Carl Snowdon & Ira Tucker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School
-
Taraji P. Henson Cries While Discussing Pay Inequality For Black Actors
-
Christmas 2023: Last-Minute Gifts For Your Whole Black Household
-
Trump Co-D Trevian Kutti’s Lawyers Drop Her After Instagram Stunts
-
Dr. Rashid Khaldi, James Cunningham, Jacquline Pogue Lyons & Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show