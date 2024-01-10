WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise takes over our classroom to analyze the recent exposure of famous Black men allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior. He will explain why so many people are invested in the allegations and if these episodes are detrimental to the Black Community. Before Dr. Jeff, attorney Cathy Middleton will discuss the issues some Black Fathers face when fighting for their children in Family Court plus Baltimore Activist Brother Jabari will check in.

21 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jeff Menzise, Attorney Cathy Middleton & Brother Jabari l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com