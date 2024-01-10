Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise takes over our classroom to analyze the recent exposure of famous Black men allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior. He will explain why so many people are invested in the allegations and if these episodes are detrimental to the Black Community. Before Dr. Jeff, attorney Cathy Middleton will discuss the issues some Black Fathers face when fighting for their children in Family Court plus Baltimore Activist Brother Jabari will check in.
21 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Dr. Jeff Menzise, Attorney Cathy Middleton & Brother Jabari l The Carl Nelson Show
- Keeping Up With Vice President Kamala Harris’ Approval Rating
- Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon
- Masked Gunmen Run Rampant Through Streets Of Ecuador Following Drug Lord’s Prison Break
- Zaki Baruti & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show
Dr. Jeff Menzise, Attorney Cathy Middleton & Brother Jabari l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network
-
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Christmas 2023: Last-Minute Gifts For Your Whole Black Household
-
Trump Co-D Trevian Kutti’s Lawyers Drop Her After Instagram Stunts
-
Taraji P. Henson Cries While Discussing Pay Inequality For Black Actors
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-26-2023]
-
Donald Trump Election Interference In Michigan Caught On Tape: Report