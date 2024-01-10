Beginning this Friday, for the next 10 days, you can get special deals at more than 40 restaurants in Baltimore County.
Baltimore County’s winter restaurant week will begin on January 12 and run through the 21st.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Each participating restaurant will offer a pre-fixed three-course menu for as low as $25!
Some restaurants participating include Bertucci’s Timonium, By The Docks, Konoko Jamaican Restaurant, KSB African & Caribbean Cuisine, and more!
For more details, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network
-
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Trump Co-D Trevian Kutti’s Lawyers Drop Her After Instagram Stunts
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-26-2023]
-
Christmas 2023: Last-Minute Gifts For Your Whole Black Household
-
Taraji P. Henson Cries While Discussing Pay Inequality For Black Actors
-
Donald Trump Election Interference In Michigan Caught On Tape: Report