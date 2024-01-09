New Shiloh Baptist Church’s campus is set to grow some more in the near future as a third residential building is moving forward.
The proposal for “New Shiloh 3” was up before the city’s urban design review panel last week. The project got state tax credits as part of a $32 million package awarded for affordable housing in 2022.
The new building would be on Elgin Avenue at Monroe Street. The plan shows a proposed “parklet” fronting Monroe Street, as well as a patio and playground for the complex.
The New Shiloh Village Apartments currently feature 73 mixed-income units.
New Shiloh Baptist Church Set To Expand Campus With Third Apartment Building was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
