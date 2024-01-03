Attorney Dwight Pettit, Nathaniel Jordan & Amen Rhahh l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney and Constitutional Lawyer A Dwight Pettit returns to our classroom to discuss the legal challenges facing Donald Trump. He’ll explain if Trump had Presidential Immunity during the January 6th insurrection and if Trump violated the 14th Amendment. Before attorney Pettit, The Minister of Wellness Nathaniel Jordan will provide health tips for the New Year and LA activist Amen Rhahh also checks in.

The Racist Legacy Of January 6th

