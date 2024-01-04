WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former FBI Agent Dr. Tyrone Powers returns to our classroom to preview Monday’s Panel discussion designed to create a vision for Baltimore’s future. Before we hear from Dr. Powers, The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition will discuss their hearing before the Maryland Supreme Court. The Group will be in Annapolis on Monday hoping to halt the desecration of a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. DC activist Antone White will also talk about a plan to create jobs for youngsters in The District.

Maryland’s MinimumWage Increases

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Tyrone Powers, The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition & Antone White l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com