Former FBI Agent Dr. Tyrone Powers returns to our classroom to preview Monday’s Panel discussion designed to create a vision for Baltimore’s future. Before we hear from Dr. Powers, The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition will discuss their hearing before the Maryland Supreme Court. The Group will be in Annapolis on Monday hoping to halt the desecration of a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. DC activist Antone White will also talk about a plan to create jobs for youngsters in The District.
- Dr. Tyrone Powers, The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition & Antone White l The Carl Nelson Show
