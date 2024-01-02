Dr. Jerome E Fox, J Wyndal Gordan & David Murphy l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The author of the best-selling workbook ‘Addicted to White the Oppressed in League with The Oppressor: A Shame-Based Alliance’ Clinical Psychologist Jerome E Fox will return to our classroom. Before Dr. Fox, Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney J Wyndal Gordan, the Warrior Lawyer, will discuss the increased attack on Black Student-Athletes through the Title Nine Provision. Publisher David Murphy from the National Black Unity News will also join us.

Black Student Suspended For Locs Fears Expulsion: ‘Can’t Believe I’m Going Through This’

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

