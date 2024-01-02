Dr. Jerome E Fox, J Wyndal Gordan & David Murphy l The Carl Nelson Show

The author of the best-selling workbook ‘Addicted to White the Oppressed in League with The Oppressor: A Shame-Based Alliance’ Clinical Psychologist Jerome E Fox will return to our classroom. Before Dr. Fox, Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney J Wyndal Gordan, the Warrior Lawyer, will discuss the increased attack on Black Student-Athletes through the Title Nine Provision. Publisher David Murphy from the National Black Unity News will also join us.
Black Student Suspended For Locs Fears Expulsion: ‘Can’t Believe I’m Going Through This’
