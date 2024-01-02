Did you feel that, Rockville? At 12:51 AM today, Mother Nature gave us a little jolt! A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked our sleepy town. Epicenter? Right by Lakewood Country Club!
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
No injuries, no damages, just a whole lot of buzz! Residents from Potomac to Silver Spring are chatting about the rumble. Did you sleep through it, or did it shake up your night?
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
2.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Rockville, Maryland was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School
-
Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network
-
Lunch with Labor 12/12/23 Podcast - "Open Mic"
-
Need Plans To Ring In 2024? Baltimore Inner Harbor New Year’s Eve Celebration Has Just Been Announced!
-
Tickets for Ravens’ potential playoff opener will go on sale Friday
-
Andy Paladino "Ask the Financial Advisor" Show Podcast - 12/2 Is Social Security running out?
-
The Real McCoy Podcast 12/1/23 - Open Enrollment Questions
-
Andy Paladino "Ask The Financial Advisor" Podcast - 11/18/23