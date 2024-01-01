Effective January 1, 2024, Maryland’s minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour. Starting from the new year, all companies in the state must ensure that their minimum wage employees receive at least $15 per hour.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Certain local counties, such as Montgomery County, have already been paying employees $15 an hour, with the minimum wage for large companies set at $16.70 an hour. With the state law taking effect on January 1, companies with 10 or fewer employees will need to increase the minimum wage from $14.50 to $15.
Maryland, having passed legislation in 2019 to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2025, accelerated the timeline to 2024 when Governor Wes Moore signed the Fair Wage Act of 2023 into law on April 11, 2023.
However, tipped workers will continue to receive $3.63 per hour if they earn more than $30 a month in tips.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School
-
Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network
-
Need Plans To Ring In 2024? Baltimore Inner Harbor New Year’s Eve Celebration Has Just Been Announced!
-
Tickets for Ravens’ potential playoff opener will go on sale Friday
-
Lunch with Labor 12/12/23 Podcast - "Open Mic"
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Andy Paladino "Ask the Financial Advisor" Show Podcast - 12/2 Is Social Security running out?
-
The Real McCoy Podcast 12/1/23 - Open Enrollment Questions