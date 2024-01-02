WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

While Donald Trump continues to lash out at the justice system for holding him accountable for the crime spree he participated in while in office, former President Barack Obama is comfortably spending the holidays with his family and giving his followers something to groove to while he enjoys his best life not having to hire lawyers to defend him across courts in America.

During the last days of December, the 44th President of the United States used his free time this holiday season to list both his favorite movies and favorite songs of 2023. Of course, some of President Obama’s favorite films were films that most of us would only watch on cable (maybe) such as Anatomy Of A Fall and Past Lives, but he did sneak in blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Air in there. The man is a Jordan fan.

As for the songs that the man bumped throughout the past 365 days, Obama had some of your favorite artists on his playlist including Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G and Burna Boy. Y’all already know they’re hype to have cracked this man’s rotation. We know we’d be!

Now we wait and see what kind of conspiracy theories the MAGA crowd creates out of Obama’s favorite film and music lists of 2023. Should be a doozy.

What do y’all think of Barack Obama’s lists? Let us know in the comments section below.

Barack Obama Lists His Favorite Movies & Songs Of 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com