Dr. David Horne, Akil Parker & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Happy Kwanzaa family! Join us on Kujichagulia Day (Self-Determination) as Pan-African Scholar and Reparationist, Dr. David Horne returns to our classroom. He’ll discuss if the time is right to form our own Black Political Party and examine why young people are not enthused with any of the potential Presidential Candidates. Before Dr. Horne, Math Guru Akil Parker explains how to operationalize The Nguzo Saba using Math in the Black community. International Journalist Brother Obie talks about his play, The KiSwahili Explosion.

What Is The True Meaning Of Kwanzaa?

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST.

