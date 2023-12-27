Happy Kwanzaa family! Join us on Kujichagulia Day (Self-Determination) as Pan-African Scholar and Reparationist, Dr. David Horne returns to our classroom. He’ll discuss if the time is right to form our own Black Political Party and examine why young people are not enthused with any of the potential Presidential Candidates. Before Dr. Horne, Math Guru Akil Parker explains how to operationalize The Nguzo Saba using Math in the Black community. International Journalist Brother Obie talks about his play, The KiSwahili Explosion.
Dr. David Horne, Akil Parker & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
