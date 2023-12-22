Trump Co-D Trevian Kutti’s Lawyers Drop Her After Instagram Stunts

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti will need new lawyers after being dropped by her legal team following her recent Instagram posts.

On Monday (December 18), the legal team defending former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti filed a motion with the Fulton County Superior Court to withdraw as her counsel. The document notes that Kutti was advised of the move, and it doesn’t give an explicit reason as to why she was dropped. But it does come after Kutti posted a photo to her Instagram account showing her posing with the convicted January 6 rioter Jacob Chansley, notoriously known as the “QAnon Shaman”, with both holding up middle fingers.

In the caption, Kutti writes “Just like they lied on him THEY ARE LYING ON ME,” with the phrase “Cue the haters” superimposed on the photo. The photo was taken at AmFest 2023, an annual convention for the right-wing organization Turning Point USA which was held over the past weekend in Phoenix, Arizona. Chansley, known for his buffalo headdress, was one of the more prominent insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol building first and received one of the heftiest sentences by far among those convicted.

Kutti, who is on trial as a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump for their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has been unrepentant over her actions as four of the other 19 indicted by Fulton County have already accepted plea deals and will testify. She even went so far as to threaten election worker Ruby Freeman during an Instagram Live session she held to raise funds for her defense in November. “There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to f**k her whole life up when this is done,” she said during the video. Such actions can be taken as a violation of her bond agreement.

The filing listed Darryl B. Cohen and the law firm Cohen Cooper Estep & Allen; Steven A. Greenberg and the law firm Greenberg Trial Lawyers; and Joshua G. Herman and the law firm Law Office of Joshua G. Herman as Kutti’s former barristers. She now has ten days to file an objection, prepare to defend herself in court, or seek new legal representation.

