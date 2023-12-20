Listen Live
Doctah B, Felipe Luciano & Sister Ama l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on December 20, 2023

Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B returns to our classroom to explain the significance of the Winter Solstice. He will also talk about light on the shortest day of the year, Telomers, and the connection to Christmas. Before Doctah B, New York activist and author Felipe Luciano previews his book Flesh and Spirit Confession of a Young Lord. Sister Ama will also talk about Connecting the State of the Universal African Womb to the Restoration and Healing of African People.

