WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B returns to our classroom to explain the significance of the Winter Solstice. He will also talk about light on the shortest day of the year, Telomers, and the connection to Christmas. Before Doctah B, New York activist and author Felipe Luciano previews his book Flesh and Spirit Confession of a Young Lord. Sister Ama will also talk about Connecting the State of the Universal African Womb to the Restoration and Healing of African People.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Doctah B, Felipe Luciano & Sister Ama l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com