Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B returns to our classroom to explain the significance of the Winter Solstice. He will also talk about light on the shortest day of the year, Telomers, and the connection to Christmas. Before Doctah B, New York activist and author Felipe Luciano previews his book Flesh and Spirit Confession of a Young Lord. Sister Ama will also talk about Connecting the State of the Universal African Womb to the Restoration and Healing of African People.
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- The Sordid History Of Sundown Towns In America
- Doctah B, Felipe Luciano & Sister Ama l The Carl Nelson Show
- Colorado Disqualifying Trump From State’s Ballot Could Be Overturned By ‘Hypocritical’ US Supreme Court
- Navy Federal Credit Union Sued On Behalf Of Black Women Denied Home Loans Amid Racist Mortgage Scandal
- Uncle Clarence Thomas Wanted To Quit SCOTUS If Not Paid More
Doctah B, Felipe Luciano & Sister Ama l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Report: Anonymous Bomb Threat Made Against All Public Schools In Maryland Early Tuesday
-
Lunch with Labor 8.29.23 Podcast
-
Andy Paladino "Ask The Financial Advisor" Podcast - 11/18/23
-
Lunch with Labor 11/21/23 - Open Mic
-
Ask The Experts 11/27/23 Podcast - "The Ten Things Medicare Doesn't Cover"
-
Andy Paladino “Ask the Financial Advisor” Show Podcast – 11/11
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
‘F****** Black People!’: Karen Gets Racist After Spitting At Pro-Palestine Demonstrators