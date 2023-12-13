Tickets for a potential Ravens wild-card-round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale Friday morning, the team announced Wednesday.
Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. at baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets. If the Ravens don’t host a wild-card game, refunds would be provided to buyers.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Tickets for Ravens’ potential playoff opener will go on sale Friday
