Tickets for Ravens’ potential playoff opener will go on sale Friday

Published on December 13, 2023

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Source: The Baltimore Banner / Jessica Gallagher

Tickets for a potential Ravens wild-card-round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale Friday morning, the team announced Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. at baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets. If the Ravens don’t host a wild-card game, refunds would be provided to buyers.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Tickets for Ravens' potential playoff opener will go on sale Friday

 

