Dr. Gerald Horne & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houstons’ Dr. Gerald Horne returns to our classroom to analyze several issues, International and Domestic. He will discuss the problems in Palestine and if they could trigger WW Three and its ramifications on our Educational System as well as talk about the issues in Ukraine, South Africa, Guyana, Mali, and more. Before Dr. Horne, Political Blogger Brandon will review the Political Landscape to determine Donald Trump’s chances of returning to the Whitehouse.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

