Dr. Gerald Horne & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houstons’ Dr. Gerald Horne returns to our classroom to analyze several issues, International and Domestic. He will discuss the problems in Palestine and if they could trigger WW Three and its ramifications on our Educational System as well as talk about the issues in Ukraine, South Africa, Guyana, Mali, and more. Before Dr. Horne, Political Blogger Brandon will review the Political Landscape to determine Donald Trump’s chances of returning to the Whitehouse.
