A Justice High School student reportedly succumbed to an overdose on the night of December 4th, as communicated in a letter to families. The letter, while not specifying the details of the incident, pledges to provide resources for students and parents in need.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid emphasized the prevalent issue of substance misuse, urging open communication within families and heightened vigilance amid the ongoing opioid crisis. This incident follows a series of overdoses among Virginia high school students, with recent cases in Wakefield High School, North Star School, and Park View High School.
RELATED: VA Parents Arrested After Their Infant Dies From Fentanyl Overdose
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the overdoses at Park View High School, allocating additional resources to identify the source and distribution of dangerous drugs. Schools, including Justice High School, are working on staff training and supplying Narcan.
RELATED: Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses
Governor Youngkin’s November executive order mandates prompt notification of school-connected overdoses, collaboration with law enforcement, and enhanced student education about drug abuse. FCPS reiterates its commitment to collaboration for student safety, urging the immediate reporting of any safety concerns by students and parents.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Student From Justice High School Dies Following Overdose was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
-
‘F****** Black People!’: Karen Gets Racist After Spitting At Pro-Palestine Demonstrators
-
Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season
-
Several Students At Dunbar High School Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance