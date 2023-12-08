WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the victim in the fatal incident on I-495 in Prince George’s County early Friday morning. Kerri Snead, 32, from Virginia, tragically lost her life after being struck by a vehicle around 3 a.m. along the outer loop of the Capital Beltway, near the Allentown Rd./Joint Base Andrews interchange.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

In response to the incident, all lanes of the outer loop were temporarily closed for several hours at the crash site. The circumstances leading to the crash are currently under investigation, as authorities work to determine the cause of this heartbreaking incident. Our thoughts are with Kerri Snead’s loved ones during this difficult time.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

FedEx Field Evacuated After Sunday’s Commanders vs. Dolphins Game

Wizards Friday Night Concert Series 2024 Schedule Revealed Featuring Hip-Hop & Local Greats!

Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members

Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans

What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in The DMV?

Teen Charged In Morgan State University Campus Shooting, Second Suspect Identified

Morgan State University Cancels Homecoming Activities For The Time In History & Classes For The Remainder Of The Week

Chaos Erupts At Parkdale High School Dispute Turns Physical

Judge Terminates Conservatorship Between Michael Oher & Tuohy Family

Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At 86

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Police Identify Woman Fatally Struck On I-495 was originally published on woldcnews.com