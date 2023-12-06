Listen Live
Attorney A. Dwight Pettit, Dr. Val Crowder & Haitian Activist Dr. Jude Azard l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on December 6, 2023

Baltimore Constitutional and Criminal Defense attorney A. Dwight Pettit will unravel the myriad of lawsuits Donald Trump is facing. He will focus on the recent court ruling denying Trump immunity against the January 6th charges. Before Attorney Pettit, Emergency Room Physician Dr. Val Crowder will discuss a new cure for Sickle Cell Anemia. Haitian Activist Dr. Jude Azard will update us on the issues in Haiti.

