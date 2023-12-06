Baltimore Constitutional and Criminal Defense attorney A. Dwight Pettit will unravel the myriad of lawsuits Donald Trump is facing. He will focus on the recent court ruling denying Trump immunity against the January 6th charges. Before Attorney Pettit, Emergency Room Physician Dr. Val Crowder will discuss a new cure for Sickle Cell Anemia. Haitian Activist Dr. Jude Azard will update us on the issues in Haiti.
Bobby Brown Joins The Lineup For Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024 Porting In Haiti, Dominican Republic & Puerto Rico
Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Ashra Kwesi & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show
- Republican ‘Fake Electors’ In Nevada Falsely Pledged Biden’s Electoral Votes To Trump, Indictments Charge
- Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News
- DEA Informant Joseph Vincent Pleads Guilty To Involvement In Jovenel Moïse Assassination Plot
Attorney A. Dwight Pettit, Dr. Val Crowder & Haitian Activist Dr. Jude Azard l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season
-
Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid
-
Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season
-
License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime
-
Texas Attorney Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Ecstasy-Laced Paperwork To Inmates