WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Constitutional and Criminal Defense attorney A. Dwight Pettit will unravel the myriad of lawsuits Donald Trump is facing. He will focus on the recent court ruling denying Trump immunity against the January 6th charges. Before Attorney Pettit, Emergency Room Physician Dr. Val Crowder will discuss a new cure for Sickle Cell Anemia. Haitian Activist Dr. Jude Azard will update us on the issues in Haiti.

Bobby Brown Joins The Lineup For Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024 Porting In Haiti, Dominican Republic & Puerto Rico

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Attorney A. Dwight Pettit, Dr. Val Crowder & Haitian Activist Dr. Jude Azard l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com