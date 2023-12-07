The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi returns to our classroom to discuss the Afrikan origin of Christianity and explain some Christmas traditions like the Christmas Tree, Santa Claus, and the Candy Cane. Before we hear from Brother Kwesi, Financial Expert JB Bryan will provide some end-of-year financial tips.
What Does The Bible Say About Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Ashra Kwesi & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show
- Republican ‘Fake Electors’ In Nevada Falsely Pledged Biden’s Electoral Votes To Trump, Indictments Charge
- Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News
- DEA Informant Joseph Vincent Pleads Guilty To Involvement In Jovenel Moïse Assassination Plot
Ashra Kwesi & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season
-
Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid
-
License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime
-
Texas Attorney Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Ecstasy-Laced Paperwork To Inmates
-
Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Sebis’ Son Abdul & Author Krystal Parker l The Carl Nelson Show