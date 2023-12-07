WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi returns to our classroom to discuss the Afrikan origin of Christianity and explain some Christmas traditions like the Christmas Tree, Santa Claus, and the Candy Cane. Before we hear from Brother Kwesi, Financial Expert JB Bryan will provide some end-of-year financial tips.

What Does The Bible Say About Putting Up Christmas Trees?

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Ashra Kwesi & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com