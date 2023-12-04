FedEx Field Evacuated After Sunday’s Commanders vs. Dolphins Game

After the Commanders suffered a decisive 45-15 defeat against the dynamic Miami Dolphins at their beleaguered home stadium, concerns escalated, prompting calls for an evacuation.
During post-game media interactions, alarms disrupted the scene, leading Nicki Jhabvala from the Washington Post to tweet about a security guard instructing everyone to leave, only to later clarify it as a “False alarm.” Despite the momentary chaos, a player, as per Sam Fortier’s tweet, cynically remarked, “It’s always something around here.”
source: The DMV Daily
