Dr. James Taylor, Kamm Howard & Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom to analyze why young people are withdrawing support for the two leading Presidential Candidates. He will also discuss AIPAC allegedly attempting to bribe Black Politicians, the Newson/DeSantis debate, and the latest challenge to the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Before Dr. Taylor, Reparations Advocate Kamm Howard reports on two recent Reparations Conferences. Brother Dyrell Muhammad will discuss an attempt to stop the killings in Washington, DC.
