Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom to analyze why young people are withdrawing support for the two leading Presidential Candidates. He will also discuss AIPAC allegedly attempting to bribe Black Politicians, the Newson/DeSantis debate, and the latest challenge to the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Before Dr. Taylor, Reparations Advocate Kamm Howard reports on two recent Reparations Conferences. Brother Dyrell Muhammad will discuss an attempt to stop the killings in Washington, DC.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. James Taylor, Kamm Howard & Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com