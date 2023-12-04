Wizards Friday Night Concert Series 2024 Schedule Revealed Featuring Hip-Hop & Local Greats!

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated Friday Night Concert Series presented by Sprite is back for the 2023-24 season!

The concert series will tip off on Friday, February 2, 2024 when the Wizards play against the Miami Heat with a 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute featuring performances from KRS-One, Chubb Rock, Kwame, Black Sheep, Nonchalant, Lady of Rage and Experience Unlimited (EU). Fans can enjoy a celebration that will honor every aspect of hip-hop culture and performances that will have the crowd partying together to the vibes of every song!

On Friday, March 8, 2024 following the game vs. the Charlotte Hornets, the Wizards will hold a postgame Go-Go performance from local groups Backyard Band and the Northeast Groovers.

To close out the Sprite Friday Night Concert Series, Grammy Award-winning artist 2 Chainz will entertain the crowd postgame on Friday, April 5, 2024 when the Wizards host the Portland Trail Blazers with a performance that includes his hits “No Lie,” “I’m Different,” “Stop Me Now” and “Feds Watching.”

This will all happen after the conclusion of each game mentioned above. Fans can attend the postgame concerts free of charge with the purchase of a game ticket for that night’s game. These concerts always fill up so fans should get their tickets as soon as possible. Also purchasing a game ticket for seats in sections 110, 111, 112, 214, 215, 216, 416, 417 and 418 will give you the perfect view of the show!

